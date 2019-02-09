|
|
Dale Richardson
West Des Moines - Dale Richardson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLarens Chapel in West Des Moines. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m at McLaren's Chapel with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Dale was born August 14, 1930 in Corydon, Iowa to Leo and Edna (Green) Richardson. He married Betty Jane New in 1950 and was drafted into the Army that same year. He was stationed as an MP in Germany for two years. Dale retired as vice president of operations from Mid Continet Bottlers in 1985 after 31 years of service. He was a member of Toast Masters for over 40 years. Dale was instrumental in the planning and development of Clifton Presbyterian Church at Easter Lake where he served on the board for over 30 years. He also served 6 years on the Board of Directors at Calvin Manor.
Dale is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jane; sons, Kenneth (Therese) Richardson of Des Moines, Keith Richardson of Rochester, MN, Kevin (Penny) Richardson of Council Bluffs, IA, and Kerry (Beth) Richardson of Des Moines; grandchildren, Brad, Kristin, Joe, John "JD", Justin, Billy, Jacob, Emily, Jordan, Jimmy; and one great-grandson, Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings, Paul, Colleen, and Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Calvin Manor. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Richardson family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019