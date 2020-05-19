|
|
Dale Schenkelberg
Des Moines - Dale Schenkelberg, 82, of Des Moines, IA, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born on June 13, 1937 in Spencer, IA.
Dale "Butch" graduated from Spencer High School in 1955. He served in the United States Navy and attended Drake University. He was a former news director at KICD radio, former president of the Spencer Junior Chamber and worked in publishing with Meredith Corporation. After taking early retirement following 32 years at Meredith, he opened Chapters, a coffee shop located in the Urbandale library.
Dale was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was privileged to play some of the best golf courses in the United States. Dale was an avid dog owner. He enjoyed spending time with his children, their spouses and his grandchildren.
Dale is survived by three children: Perry Schenkelberg, Kim (Ken) Lawson, Tony (Carlie) Fitzgerald in addition to six grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his siblings, Robbie and Annie.
Dale was known for his wit and laughter. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Due to current health restrictions, a gathering for family and friends will be held later this summer in Des Moines, IA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Iowa State Fraternal Order of Eagles 109, 6567 Bloomfield Rd., Des Moines, IA, 50320.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 21, 2020