Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dale Seiberling Obituary
Dale Seiberling, 88, passed away October 21, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines. He was born August 9, 1931, in Hampton, Iowa, the eighth of nine children born to Leslie and Emily Seiberling.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Juanita; children, DaNita (Mark) Cushatt, DeGee (Debra) Seiberling, Melissa Padgett, Thomas (Judy) Seiberling, Denny (Janice) Seiberling, Vickie Lachberg; grandchildren Josh (Lisa) Cushatt, Cory (Ashley) Cushatt, Bobbi Padgett, Sara Padgett, Andrew McNeer, Dalton Penner, and Dale Seiberling; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl and Floyd, as well as other loving family and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Emily; and his siblings, Melvin, Gordon, James, Donald, Eolian, and Ernest.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW in Altoona. A private family graveside service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
