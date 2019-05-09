|
Dalles L. Schroeder
Waukee, formerly of Windsor Heights
- Dalles L. Schroeder, 91, died May 7, 2019. Dal was born January 25, 1928, to Henry and Cleadus (Martin) Schroeder on a farm near Homer, Nebraska. After graduating from Homer High School in 1945, he joined the United States Army, where he served his country for 2 years. He returned to Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska where he received his B.S. Degree in Business Administration in 1950.
Dal was united in marriage to Jean Beck on June 10, 1950. They moved to Des Moines where Dal began his career at Bankers Life Company (now Principal Financial Group). Dal retired in 1986 as Vice President of Human Resources and General Services. In 1984, he received a "Presidential Award" from President Ronald Reagan in the Rose Garden at the White House, for his work in heading up the Des Moines Youth Employment Program for disadvantaged children.
In retirement he became active in community service work, primarily in his home community of Windsor Heights. He was president of the Windsor Heights Foundation, Windsor Heights Lions Club, Keep Windsor Heights Beautiful Club, and the Windsor Heights Senior Club (a group that he and his wife Jean helped organize). Dal was named "Windsor Heights Citizen of the year" in 2002.
Dal was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his son, Craig and his daughter, Amy. Dal and Jean were blessed to have more than 61 years of married life together. They enjoyed holidays with their family, vacations in Minnesota, and their travels to Europe and Hawaii.
Dal is survived by son Mark Schroeder and wife Jan, son-in-law Michael Wright, and daughter-in-law Susan Schroeder. In addition he is survived by six grandchildren- Ben Schroeder, Jason Schroeder and wife Katie, Zachary Schroeder and wife Kristina, Katherine Bivins and husband Michael, Alex Wright, Lauren Sickels and husband Austin; and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ashton Schroeder.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 11, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 10395 University Avenue, Clive, Iowa, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or a . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Dal was proud of his family, his country and the strong spiritual faith that he and Jean shared.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 9, 2019