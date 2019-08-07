Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
the gymnasium at the BGM High School
Brooklyn, IA
View Map
1997 - 2019
Dalton R. Cottrell Obituary
Dalton R. Cottrell

Grinnell - Dalton Cottrell, age 22 of Urbandale, Iowa and formerly of Malcom, Iowa, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the gymnasium of the BGM High School in Brooklyn. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the Calvary Baptist Church in Grinnell.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Dalton's family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Dalton R. Cottrell Memorial Fund, to create a scholarship fund in Dalton's name. Memorials may be mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019
