Keokuk - Dan Maynard Boatwright, 72, died on Sept. 11, 2020, at SE IA Behavioral Healthcare, Keokuk, IA, where he resided. Graveside services for Dan's cremains will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave, Des Moines, IA. Masks and social distancing are requested.



On July 7, 1948, in Des Moines, IA, Dan was the first born child of Maynard and Marcene (McCollum) Boatwright. His parents divorced when he was 10. His father then married Barbara Frantz and his mother married James Lynch. Dan participated in Boy Scouts and enjoyed fishing, ice skating, and water skiing. He worked at a men's clothing store and dressed sharp. Dan could play piano by ear and enjoyed singing.



Dan graduated from DM Technical HS in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving aboard a small Navy vessel patrolling rivers during the Vietnam War. Dan acquired mental illness during his service that continued for the rest of his life.



The family would like to thank the nurses, social workers, staff, and doctors at the VA Knoxville, VA CLC, and NE IA Behavioral HC, who cared for Dan for much of his life. Dan loved drinking Coke, eating pizza and powdered donuts, and asking his visitors for a couple bucks.



Dan is survived by his sisters, Cynthia (Mark) Perkins, Cedar Rapids, and Kelly Lynch, Dawson; brothers Steven (Colleen) Boatwright, Patrick (Tracy) Lynch, and James Lynch, Des Moines; and Gary Boatwright, California. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Michael Boatwright and Michael Lynch.









