Dan Kuskulis
Ankeny - Dan Kuskulis, 66, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his wife and daughter. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Dan was born October 2, 1952, in Des Moines, IA, to George and Lois (Gray) Kuskulis. He married Rhonda (Jessen) Kuskulis
on October 22, 1982, in Las Vegas, NV.
Dan worked as a Computer Programmer for Farm Bureau Financial Group, Inc. for 23 year, retiring in 2016.
He was an avid golfer and truly loved his Corvettes. Dan and Rhonda enjoyed traveling together, especially to visit their daughter, Ashley. He also was a real fan of the New York Yankees and had attended many games.
Dan is survived by his wife, Rhonda Kuskulis; daughter, Ashley Kuskulis of Orange, CA; brother, Gary Kuskulis of Deptford, NJ; and his beloved dogs, Rocky and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Davey.
Donations may be made under Ashley's name to Team Yankees for Purple Stride Iowa, a walk to end Pancreatic Cancer. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019