|
|
Dan Lee Davis
Grimes - Dan Lee Davis, 73, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Services will be held 11 am Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Dan was born January 24, 1946, in Osceola, IA, to Robert and Roberta (Husted) Wilkinson. He married Carol (Wilson) Davis on June 22nd and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.
Dan retired as a Master Sergeant in the Iowa Army National Guard after over thirty years of service. During his early years in the military, he served in the Vietnam War, after which he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. He was an avid golfer and played any and every course that he could. Up until about 5 years ago, he umpired baseball and softball around the Des Moines metro area. This was a great joy for him. Dan spent time traveling with Carol and his family, as well as spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart.
Dan is survived by his wife, Carol Davis; daughter, Steph (Greg) Spooner of Altoona, IA; son, Scott (Hannah) Davis of Prole, IA; grandchildren, Rachel (Matt Heater) Spooner of Omaha, NE, Hunter Davis of Clive, IA, Garrett Davis of West Des Moines, IA, Porter Davis of Prole, IA; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; sister in law, Tricia (Mark) Reha of Adair, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bridget Davis.
The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019