Dana Hurlbert Percival



Atlanta - Dana Hurlburt Percival died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Dana was born in Des Moines, IA, on September 28, 1952. He was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. Dana was an avid golfer, spent many joyous hours on his boat "Herky," and he loved to travel. He never met a stranger and could find something in common with everyone he met. He loved to laugh, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Dana had many happy memories growing up with his brothers at the family home on Fleur Drive and spending time at the Wakonda Club. Dana was preceded in death by his parents Bonnie and Shirley Percival, Jr., of Des Moines, IA. He is survived by his children, Andrew Miles Percival and Sara Mignon Percival, his former wife, Mignon Miles Percival, and his brothers, David, Brian, Scot, and Shane. Dana loved his family fiercely and cherished his daily chats with them. He will be remembered as someone who brought humor and light to every conversation. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering in the near future.









