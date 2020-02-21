|
|
Dana Jaye Schuemann
West Des Moines - Dana Jaye Schuemann, 54, passed away February 18, 2020 at Unity Point Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dana was born April 27, 1965 in Des Moines. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from the University of Iowa. Dana was the Chief Compliance Officer at West Bank. She was currently serving her second term as Vice President of the Norwalk School Board. Dana was also on the Board of Directors for the Iowa Association of School Boards and the Neighborhood Finance Corporation. She spent many hours volunteering for Iowa Legal Aid. Dana was an avid reader and a gifted writer and author. Her great love of books was apparent when she setup the Little Orilla Library, or as she fondly called it, "LOL" near her home. She was everything to everybody and always generous to her family and friends. Dana was also an animal lover.
Dana is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Jim; son, Asa Douglas Schuemann; sister, Edith Schuemann; aunt, Carolyn Schuemann; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Schuemann; brother, Eric Schuemann and infant sister, Laurie Schuemann.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to establish a scholarship fund for Dana's son Asa.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020