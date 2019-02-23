Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Des Moines - Daniel Arthur Cambridge died at home after a long battle with cancer on Feb. 20.

Dan was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Atlantic, Iowa, to Boyd and Louise Cambridge. He grew up in Atlantic and then attended the University of Iowa where he graduated with a B.A. cum laude from the School of Journalism. After an honorable discharge as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves, he began his life-long and award-winning career as a gifted writer, broadcast producer and advertising creative director. He worked for the Des Moines Register & Tribune, Fultz LaCasse Advertising (Des Moines), CMF&Z Advertising (Des Moines), Clarke Advertising (Sarasota, Fla.), and Lexington Tourism Bureau (Lexington, Mo.).

In 1988, he married Lisa Sweet and embraced instant parenthood with children, Richie, Greta and Erich. Dan and Lisa pursued careers, family life, service to their church and community in Des Moines, Iowa, Sarasota, Fla., Lenexa, Kans., and then most recently back in Des Moines. Dan was a committed servant leader in all endeavors, giving generously of his time and talents and serving as a role model and inspiration to family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; brothers Edward (Ruth) of Glenwood, Ia., and Thomas of Amarillo, Texas; children Richie (Angie) Schmidt and Erich (Jamie) Schmidt of Des Moines, and Greta Gromovich of Arlington, Va.; and grandchildren R.W. and Norah Schmidt, Mila and Anya Gromovich, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Mon., Feb. 25, 2019, 4-7 p.m. at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Ave., Des Moines. Funeral service will be held Tues., Feb. 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut Street, Atlantic, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/

https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?source=ADD190U0U00&utm_source=AdWords&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=GooglePaid&utm_content=brand/&gclid=Cj0KCQiAtbnjBRDBARIsAO3zDl__e4UFrtbHhpeJdHE9i7UvI9d-sU_V26bM1EBM4jgpw9QFXXPKg68aAnz7EALw_wcB.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 23, 2019
