Daniel A. Olson
Ankeny - On June 5, 2019, Daniel A. Olson, 56, of Ankeny died, ending a long struggle and the suffering born of illness. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10 from 5-7 PM and a Service of Resurrection on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:30 AM, both at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny, Iowa.
Dan is survived by his wife Treva (Skeries) Olson; his son, Michael; his brother Timothy (Cynthia); and eight nieces and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon (Bud) and Barbara (Bobbie), and his younger brother Christopher.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019