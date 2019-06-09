Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Ankeny, IA
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Ankeny, IA
Daniel A. Olson


Daniel A. Olson Obituary
Daniel A. Olson

Ankeny - On June 5, 2019, Daniel A. Olson, 56, of Ankeny died, ending a long struggle and the suffering born of illness. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10 from 5-7 PM and a Service of Resurrection on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:30 AM, both at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny, Iowa.

Dan is survived by his wife Treva (Skeries) Olson; his son, Michael; his brother Timothy (Cynthia); and eight nieces and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon (Bud) and Barbara (Bobbie), and his younger brother Christopher.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
