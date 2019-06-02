|
|
Daniel Crow
Cumming - Daniel Frederick Crow, 66 years old, from Cumming, Iowa went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. A Visitation to celebrate Dan's extraordinary life will be held from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, June 4th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, June 5th at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines with a burial following at Highland Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family invites everyone for a reception in Dan's honor at Glen Oaks Country Club following the burial.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019