Daniel D. Grindle
Des Moines - Daniel D. Grindle was born Nov. 21, 1942, to Daniel M. and Alma (Schwandt) Grindle, and was the eldest of three siblings. After the family moved to Des Moines, Dan attended and graduated from DSM Lincoln in 1960. Dan enlisted in the National Guard as a mechanic and then began his career at Firestone as a tire builder, and later a Scheduler, until his retirement in 2006.
Dan lived life to the fullest, was a music lover, avid fisherman with annual trips to the boundary waters, and professional skydiving instructor with over 3000 jumps. In 1982, Dan met the love of his life, Fran Bernard, whom he married in 1985 and was his constant companion to skydiving events all over the country. Dan was an original member of the Des Moines Skydivers.
Dan passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020 at age 77. Cremation is planned and services will not occur at this time. He is survived by his wife, Fran of Des Moines; sons, Kerry Johnson of Des Moines, and Mark (Dana) Grindle, of Penn Laird, VA; siblings, John (Susan) Grindle of Sierra Vista, AZ., and Mary Wacome of Des Moines; and his many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Matthew and Martin.
Dan's charismatic presence and personality will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed the family in loving memory of Dan. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020