Daniel Dwight Cox
Carrollton - Daniel (Dan) Dwight Cox, 68, passed away on April 9, 2020 at The Sonoma House in Carrollton, Texas. Born on February 10, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa, Dan was the son of Dwight and Gloria Cox of Indianola, Iowa.
Dan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from William Jewell College in Liberty, MO where he played football (defensive end) for the Cardinals. He received the Cecil Martin Award for Male Athlete of the Year (1974), as well as All-American, All-Conference and All-District honors. He was also a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
Although his favorite job was working as a residential milk delivery man for Anderson-Erikson Dairy in the summers, he spent his adult career working in the insurance industry with his most recent position serving as Managing Director of Commercial Lines for Higginbotham Insurance Company.
Dan was an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed watching all three of his children play varsity sports. He also enjoyed traveling, snow skiing and music, most notably Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles and The Marshall Tucker Band.
Dan is survived by his wife, Deborah Cox of Carrollton, TX, his two sons, Perry (Casey) Cox and Bryson (Amy) Cox, his daughter, Hillary Cox, two grandchildren, Addison Elizabeth Cox and Brooks Daniel Cox, his sister, Debra Cox, and brother, Don Cox (Katy Cox and Jackson Cox), as well as many other close family and friends.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Gloria Cox, and his grandparents Hazel and George Hutchison and Perry and Marie Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Discovery Group at the Center for Brain Health (https://brainhealth.utdallas.edu/donate/#dlink), the William Jewell Cardinal Football Program (https://alumni.jewell.edu/give/cardinal-athletic-fund) and St. Andrew Methodist Church of Plano, TX (https://standrewumc.org/give. The family wishes to extend their appreciation and gratitude to The Sonoma House in Carrollton, TX for being a loving home for Dan in his final years.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020