Coralville - Daniel E. Shannon, 93, of Coralville, Iowa, peacefully passed away Thursday June 18, 2020, at Keystone Place in North Liberty, Iowa, surrounded by his children.
Dan was born at home in Dunn County, Wisconsin, near the village of Eau Galle. He graduated from Durand High School and served in the U.S. Army in Japan, driving trucks before he met his future wife, Geneva. He and Geneva married just before Dan left to serve again in the Korean War. When he returned, he drove milk trucks and got into long-haul petroleum transport working for Indianhead Truck Lines. He and Geneva moved to Coralville, Iowa, to manage Indianhead's local terminal. They adopted Greg; Beth and Patrick were born soon after. After establishing and selling off White Star Transport, he and a partner bought Voss Petroleum Company of Iowa City and Mt. Pleasant. They established the Mustang Market convenience stores in Coralville, Iowa City (originally Discount Dan's), Solon, Olds, Muscatine, and Mount Pleasant.
After retiring from Voss, Dan drove school buses in the Iowa City Community School District, meeting thousands of students and driving to local schools thousands of times.
Dan served on the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment for the City of Coralville. He was also a member of Kiwanis Club in Iowa City.
Dan loved to fish his whole life. He made over forty trips with friends and family to fish for walleye in the Red Lake area of Ontario, Canada. He logged millions of miles in his lifetime, and will log millions more in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.ccf.org) or the Johnson County Humane Society (www.johnsoncountyhumane.org).
