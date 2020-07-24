Daniel Flannery
Ames - Daniel "Dan" Reed Flannery was born on December 27, 1975 at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, Iowa. The second son of Bill and Rene Flannery (survived by both) was raised in Des Moines and a Johnston Dragon through and through. He was one of four boys [survived by Ryan (Diana), Sean (Michelle), and Ben (Ali)] and they ran the neighborhood and ruled the local pool. Flannery Family stories are sacred memories that when told always get louder and funnier and never ever get old. Dan spent his summers in the water and soon joined a local swim club, North Side Otters. Eventually every Flannery brother followed suit so you can understand why their mom still proudly wears the button of her sweet swimmers. Dan was an accomplished athlete for the Urbandale-Johnston swim team. It was during his years on the combined school team that he met Jodi, an Urbandale student-athlete. Dan was recruited as a distance swimmer for the Iowa State University Cyclones and had a steady 4-year career that included a Big 8 Championship. Dan loved the Cyclones and was a loyal fan forever true. Dan received a Spanish and Secondary Education degree from ISU and did his student teaching at Ames High School. He later went on to earn a master's degree from Ball State and multiple history endorsements from Drake. As a fresh college graduate, he was pulled into the Ames High Boys' swimming program and also started what would become an influential teaching career. He never looked back. A few years later he took over the girls' team and both of his programs evolved into one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of Iowa that included 9 state team titles, 6 runners-up plus countless individual champions, records, and All-American athletes. But if you ask anyone, his true coaching legacy was the tradition of excellence, inclusion, and team spirit that came with being a part of any Ames High swim team no matter the level of athlete. To be coached or taught by Dan was to be loved by Dan. And to be loved by Dan was to be loved by his family. Dan and Jodi married in 2000 and were set to celebrate their 20th anniversary this October. They brought three beautiful souls into this world. Dan is survived by Jodi and his two sons, Joe (16) and Tommy (14), and his mini-me baby girl, Leah (11). Not to forget his 16 nieces and nephews who were all so very important to Dan. More than anything in this world, Dan adored his family. He spent countless, dedicated hours at the pool and in the classroom, but home is where he really poured into his wife, kids, and his big extended family. He was easy-going and never needed much more than movie or game nights or playing in any water he could find. Together time. That was Dan. Any free time was family time.
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, God called home our treasured husband, father, brother, friend, teacher, and coach. His legacy of humble and compassionate devotion will live on through the countless swimmers he coached, students he guided, and his family and friends who so dearly loved him.
Friends may call from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, 56829 Hwy 30, Ames, Iowa 50010. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Cornerstone Church.
