Daniel Flannery
Ames - ** Please note changes in the service information **
Due to COVID-19 and the family's concern for the health and safety of the community, the visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cornerstone Church has been canceled. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Cornerstone Church. Dan's service will be live streamed, and a link will be available in his obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website. Seating in the church will be limited. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required to help ensure the health and safety of the community and those in attendance. A private family burial will take place in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Dan's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dan Flannery Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank location.