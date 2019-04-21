Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Osceola, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Foster Obituary
Daniel Foster

Osceola - Daniel Foster, died January 22, 2019 in Osceola at 94.

Dan was retired Iowa Highway Patrol Post 2 Commander.

Dan is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marilyn, daughter Mary Dodson (Mike) of Osceola, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, Sister, Virginia Cantrell of Billings, MT, and brother Paul (Dorothy) Foster of Indianola.

Graveside services will at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola, Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm.

Online www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.