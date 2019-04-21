|
Daniel Foster
Osceola - Daniel Foster, died January 22, 2019 in Osceola at 94.
Dan was retired Iowa Highway Patrol Post 2 Commander.
Dan is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marilyn, daughter Mary Dodson (Mike) of Osceola, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, Sister, Virginia Cantrell of Billings, MT, and brother Paul (Dorothy) Foster of Indianola.
Graveside services will at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola, Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
Online www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019