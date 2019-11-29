|
Daniel G. Kosman
Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Daniel Kosman, 57, of Indianola, who passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola with burial following in the St Patrick's Irish Settlement Cemetery.
Dan is survived by his wife Lala and step-daughter Ashley.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, December 2 at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with family present from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m., Monday at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019