Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kosman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. Kosman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel G. Kosman Obituary
Daniel G. Kosman

Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Daniel Kosman, 57, of Indianola, who passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola with burial following in the St Patrick's Irish Settlement Cemetery.

Dan is survived by his wife Lala and step-daughter Ashley.

Visitation will be held 4 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, December 2 at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with family present from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m., Monday at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -