Daniel Glumac
Ankeny - Daniel Glumac, 91, was born April 26, 1929 in Carney, Iowa, the son of Sam and Rosa (Medley) Glumac. He passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospice Johnston.
Dan is survived by his children, Michael (Mary) Glumac, Karen (Greg) Theobald and David Glumac; grandchildren, John Theobald and Anne Theobald (Nathan Kieso); sister, Violet Robinson; other loving relatives and many special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Kasper Glumac and Donna Ahlberg Glumac; infant son, Stanley Glumac; brother, George Glumac and sisters, Katie Martens and Helen Engstrom.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, cremation has occurred and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Bank of Iowa in loving memory of Dan. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 17, 2020