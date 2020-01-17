|
Daniel Heiderscheit
Ankeny - Daniel Heiderscheit, 51, of Ankeny and formerly of Luxemburg, died at home, with family and friends surrounding him on January 15th, 2020, in Ankeny from complications due to renal cell cancer, fighting the disease right to the end.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville where a gathering and celebration will continue until 7 p.m.
A celebration of life will also be held at Firetrucker Brewery at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan's life. If you are interested please check the Firetrucker Brewery Facebook Page.
Dan was born on May 4th, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Robert and Ann (Meyer) Heiderscheit. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1991, with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. After graduation, he started a career in the field of information technology. His career allowed him to become a world traveler, exploring the globe and experiencing as many cultures as he could take in. His mission in life was to make people happy. He combined this with his passion for brewing, and founded Firetrucker Brewery in 2015.
Dan is survived by his parents, Robert and Ann Heiderscheit of Dyersville; children, Andrew Heiderscheit of San Francisco, CA and Thomas Heiderscheit of Houston, TX; domestic partner, Monica Wescott of Ankeny; siblings: Karen (Duane) Nieman of Earlville, Lois (friend Al Timmerman) Heiderscheit of Strawberry Point, Diane (Brian) Brown of Peosta, Donna (Ranger) Fenton of Dyersville, Mike Heiderscheit of Worthington, and Pat (Jill) Heiderscheit of Dyersville; a sister-in-law, Karen Heiderscheit of Center Point, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Martha Heiderscheit and Joseph and Florence Meyer, a brother, Ron Heiderscheit, a sister-in-law, Brenda Heiderscheit, and a nephew Owen Heiderscheit.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, In-Patient Cancer Unit, Powell 3. Special thanks to Andy and Pam Wescott and many other biking and brewery friends for all their help in the last few months of Dan's life.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020