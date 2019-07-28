|
Daniel John Stielow
Des Moines - Daniel John Stielow, 61, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly July 18th, 2019. Born October 16th, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dean and Jerrie Stielow, he was the 4th of their 6 sons.
Dan attended Valley High School, where in 1974 he met his wife of 38 years Gayle (Yoder) Stielow. He worked as a Land Surveyor for 27 years at Butts Engineering, Gjersvik & Associates, MSA, Bartlett & West and Bishop Engineering. Most recently he worked as a Marketing Specialist with Revelations Research Solutions.
A devoted friend to everyone who knew him, Dan was a quick wit and applied his unique brand of humor to any situation. He loved the outdoors, was a lifelong Deadhead, and an avid collector of folk art and other various oddities. He loved his extended family and held a special place in his heart for their dogs Mara and Alice. RIP Dan-O-Boy. Nothing left to do but smile, smile, smile!
Survivors include his wife Gayle Stielow, brothers Bob, Jim, Mick and Paul Stielow. He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Jerrie Stielow; and his brother Ted Stielow.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday August 3rd at Revelations Research Solutions, 501 SW 7th Street, Suite M, Des Moines, IA 50309. Family will greet friends 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Gayle Stielow. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.iowafuneralplanning.com/obituaries/
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019