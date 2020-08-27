Daniel Joseph Huber



Joey Huber, 45, of Kamrar died on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Services are pending with Foster Funeral and Cremation Center.



Daniel Joseph Huber was born July 1, 1975 to Chuck and Shirley Huber of Elkhart. He grew up in Cambridge and later moved to Kamrar. Joey loved anything and everything that had to do with the outdoors. He was an avid supporter of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. Spending time with his family and friends were the things that he loved most. He was a fun-loving guy that would do anything for anybody. Joey was employed at North Central Turf.



He is survived by his fiancé, Roshawna Grove; siblings, Debbie of Davenport, Dewayne (Jeanette) of Kamrar, Donald of Jewell, Darrell (Connie) of Kamrar, Elizabeth (Clay) of Indianola, Dennis of Webster City; Roshawna's children, Derrick (Shanda) Bergantzel their boys Dylan and Brayden, Rusty Grove and his boys Hudson and Harrison; fur-dogs, Gemma and Saddie Sue; nieces, Anna, Sami, Lisa, Kari; nephew, Layne and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Shirley and his grandparents.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store