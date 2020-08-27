1/1
Daniel Joseph Huber
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Huber

Joey Huber, 45, of Kamrar died on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Services are pending with Foster Funeral and Cremation Center.

Daniel Joseph Huber was born July 1, 1975 to Chuck and Shirley Huber of Elkhart. He grew up in Cambridge and later moved to Kamrar. Joey loved anything and everything that had to do with the outdoors. He was an avid supporter of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. Spending time with his family and friends were the things that he loved most. He was a fun-loving guy that would do anything for anybody. Joey was employed at North Central Turf.

He is survived by his fiancé, Roshawna Grove; siblings, Debbie of Davenport, Dewayne (Jeanette) of Kamrar, Donald of Jewell, Darrell (Connie) of Kamrar, Elizabeth (Clay) of Indianola, Dennis of Webster City; Roshawna's children, Derrick (Shanda) Bergantzel their boys Dylan and Brayden, Rusty Grove and his boys Hudson and Harrison; fur-dogs, Gemma and Saddie Sue; nieces, Anna, Sami, Lisa, Kari; nephew, Layne and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Shirley and his grandparents.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster Funeral Home
800 Willson Avenue
Webster City, IA 50595
515-832-2110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved