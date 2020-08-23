Daniel L. Carr



Buffalo, NY - Daniel Leo Carr passed away peacefully in a Buffalo, NY hospital on Monday August 17, 2020. Dan was born on April 12, 1944 in Omaha, NE to Maurice and Maxine (Shay) Carr, their first. They soon moved to their hometown of Maloy, Iowa. He attended Maloy Elementary School and Mt. Ayr High School where he graduated in 1962. He was active in sports, music, and 4-H where he showed prized purebred Hampshire hogs.



He graduated from the University of Iowa in Political Science and the University of Iowa Law School where he was Editor of Iowa Law Review and graduated third in his class. He took his first job after law school with the Wall Street firm of Dewey, Ballantine, Bushby, Palmer, and Wood LLC in New York City.



Dan married Barbara Shed from Aurora, NY in Iowa City in May 1968. They had two boys, Jason and Daniel.



Dan relocated to Des Moines from New York City in 1980 and received his Master's in Journalism from Drake University. He started working for the Des Moines Register and served in many capacities including Deputy Business Editor and Senior Copy Editor. He had the last word as to what went into the next day's newspaper and would announce "roll the presses". Actually it was just a phone call downstairs. Dan worked for the Register for 30 years.



Dan was an extremely intelligent man with a quiet personality. He had great interest in antique clocks, vintage wristwatches, books, art, sports, politics, and travel. He was proud of his 100% Irish heritage and traveled to Ireland twice, once for a family reunion and once with his immediate family. His go-to spot for travel in the States was Santa Fe, NM.



He moved to Buffalo, NY in 2015 to be close to his family. He made his home in an intellectually stimulating and active senior community where he made new friends, including several retired newspaper men. He enjoyed watching bicycle racing such as the Tour de France and excelled in fantasy cycling. He also loved watching his beloved New York Rangers and Yankees.



Dan was always admired for his intellect and his dry sense of humor. When one of his colleagues was asked why he knows so much, his answer was, "Because I sit next to Dan Carr". Dan could converse on an endless array of topics and was a master at Trivial Pursuit.



Dan is survived by two sons, Jason (Molly) Carr and Dan (Denise) Carr, grandson Gus Carr, and former wife Barbara Carr all of Buffalo, sister Martha (Jon) Hove of Menomonie, WI, brother Tom (Sharon) Carr of Mt. Ayr and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Maxine Carr.



A memorial service will be in held in Mt Ayr with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Maloy at a later date when his family and friends can gather safely.









