Daniel "Dan" Lane



Polk City - Daniel "Dan" E. Lane, age 62, passed away peacefully with is family by his side on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Dan was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on January 3, 1958, to Victor and Helen Lane. In 1968, the family moved to a dairy farm in Fall Creek, WI. In October 1976, Dan met the love of his life and his best friend, Patsy Werner. Dan and Patsy were married on May 3, 1980. To this union were born two children, Melissa Ann Lane and Jacob Daniel Lane. He was hired by the State of Iowa in 1988. Dan ran for City Council for the City of Polk City in 2002. He was a council member for 16 years. Dan and Patsy were blessed to take many trips to Isla Mujeres, their Mexican home away from home. Dan and Patsy purchased a travel trailer. To say Dan was a Green Bay Packer fan is to put it mildly. He was still a son of WI and loved all sporting teams from the state. He supported the American Legion Post 232. He had quick wit, a great smile, and could tell a story or a joke with the best of them. He cared for family completely and felt for this world on such a deep level.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, his sister, his sister-in-law, his god-daughter, nieces, and many beloved friends.



Those left to carry on Dan's memory are his beloved wife, Patsy Lane, children, Melissa Lane, Jacob (Laura Vaughn) Lane, his mother-in-law, his brother, his sisters, his brothers-in-law, 16 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and many close friends, cousins, and extended family.



There will be a celebration of life planned by the family in the spring.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store