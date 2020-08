Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Law, Jr.



Wichita, Kansas - Dan Lee Law, Jr. passed away at the age of 71 on August 2, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel Iowa.









