|
|
Daniel Linderman
Waukee - Daniel Linderman, 28, of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4:30 - 7:00 pm. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Marion conducted by Reverend Nancy Redman.
Please share a memory of Danny at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019