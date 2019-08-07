Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Marion, IA
Daniel Linderman


1990 - 2019
Daniel Linderman Obituary
Daniel Linderman

Waukee - Daniel Linderman, 28, of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4:30 - 7:00 pm. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Marion conducted by Reverend Nancy Redman.

Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019
