Daniel Lindsay
Grimes - Daniel Thomas Lindsay passed away on March 30, 2019. He was born in San Gabriel, California on April 21, 1969 to Jack and Mary Lindsay.
Dan grew up in Southern California and moved to Nebraska with his parents after high school. Dan has worked in EMS since 1988 and served communities in Iowa, Nebraska, and Missouri as a paramedic since 1990.
Dan is survived by his mother, Mary Lindsay of Grimes; wife Robin; son Tyler and daughter Bobbi Liston; grandchildren Eric Foster of Covington, GA and Renea Foster of Dallas Center, IA.; and nephew, Mike Thomas of Nebraska City. He is preceded in death by his father Jack Lindsay and his grandparents Roy and Maxine Thomas.
Dan lived a full life and never missed an opportunity to have fun. Family, friends, and coworkers will forever remember his jokes, smiles, and endless conversations.
Services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines on Thursday April 4th at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held the evening prior from 4:00-7:00 PM at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Tyler for his trust fund in loving memory of Daniel.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019