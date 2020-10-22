Daniel Maldonado
Des Moines - Daniel Gene Maldonado, 78, of Des Moines, passed away peacefully into the care of his Maker on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home at Luther Park in Des Moines.
Danny was born on May 28, 1942 to parents Paul Sr. and Cora Maldonado. He was born 8th of 9 children, and after having been born in Minnesota, spent the remainder of his life growing up on Des Moines' Southside. He graduated from Des Moines Abraham Lincoln High School in 1961, going on to enjoy a career at Titan Tire that spanned over 25 years, and later pursuing his passion in carpentry until retirement.
Danny met Diana Stinson at a young age through his sister, Mary Linda. It was love at first sight, even though it felt forbidden. During the time, a young white woman to be seen with a young, proud hispanic man made for profane headlines, however the pair didn't care for, nor pay attention to the ideas and labels others put upon them. The two were married by the Justice of the Peace on February 2, 1962, and just 4 months later welcomed their first daughter, Diana Lynn. In May of 1964, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Lori Anne into the world, and rounding out the bunch in July of 1972 was their youngest, Lee Ann.
Danny was an extremely proud family man and a hard worker. He was proud of all he was able to accomplish and provide for his family having been raised with very little himself. If he could dream it, he could build it. After working for Titan Tire for over 25 years, Dan spent his twilight years using his hands to build, paint, carve and create. He built decks, garages, and sheds, he finished houses making sure to paint every single room, and he was an accomplished gardener producing the best peppers and tomatoes we had ever tasted. He worked hard, and he sweat - because there was nothing better than a good sweat to confirm a job well done. And had it not been for the late onset of Inclusion Body Myositis, he would have continued to use his hands to build until there was nothing left.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diana, daughters Lynn Cassady (Donald), Lee Ann Maldonado (Ray Yori); siblings Rose (Joe) Medina, Oscar, Delores, Inez (Bill) Fitzgerald and Mary Cunningham; grandchildren Jade (Greg), Nicholas, Kelcey, Brenna (Chris), Kailee (Charles), Jordan, Noah and Natalie, niece Sarah, great-grandchildren Leo, Briella and Cody, and a wealth of extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cora and Paul Maldonado Sr., his siblings Arthur Sr., Frank, and Paul Jr., his niece Phyllis Kalinowski, and his beloved daughter Lori.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Fleur Drive from 6pm to 8pm. A service will be held at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday October 24, 2020. The family is respectfully requiring all attendees to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at both events. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made toward The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, the team at Care Initiatives Hospice, Diana Maldonado for continued care, or an organization of your choosing.