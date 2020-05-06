|
|
Daniel McCool
West Des Moines - Dan McCool, 60 years old, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Private family service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Dan was born on August 31, 1959 in Clarion, Iowa to Robert and Kitty McCool.
After high school Dan dedicated his life to the sport of wrestling. He enjoyed many sports, but wrestling was #1 for him. He began his journalism career as a reporter/photographer in North Dakota, then moved on to Knoxville, Iowa, and eventually to the Cedar Falls Record. Following that, he was able to spend 30 years as a reporter for the Des Moines Register, where he covered wrestling at the high school, college and international level. He also reported on baseball, football and boxing, among other sports.
Following his newspaper career, he had the opportunity to write three books about wrestling in Iowa, most notably chronicling 100 years of the Iowa high school state tournament. His toughest challenge on winter weekends during wrestling season was picking just one (or two if he could) wrestling tournaments to attend. If he could have been at all of them at once, he would have.
Dan was always concerned about doing good for the sport of wrestling and shied away from the personal recognition people often wanted to give him for his work. He also loved oldies music, photography and travel, both for business and pleasure.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kitty McCool.
Survivors include his wife, Diane, of West Des Moines; and 4 brothers, Pat (Kathy) McCool of Lino Lakes, MN, Tom (Lynette) McCool of Wausau, WI, Terry (Cathy) McCool of Maple Grove, MN, and Mike (Diane) McCool of Bettendorf, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or to the family for a scholarship fund to be established in his honor.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020