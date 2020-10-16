Daniel Moyer



Perry - Daniel Verniel Moyer was born June 17, 1928 in Percival, Iowa to Clifford D. and Bertha May (Coster) Moyer. He passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at VA Central Health Care in Des Moines, IA at the age of 92.



Dan graduated with the class of 1946 from Glenwood High School. After graduating he entered the United States Navy on June 18, 1946 to April 9, 1948. He served on the USS Astoria and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal.



Dan married Teresa Ann Gross on August 7, 1950 at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Grand Junction, IA.



Dan was called back to serve in the Korean War from August 30, 1950 until his Honorable Discharge on April 9, 1953.



Dan worked for Safeway Stores Inc. until 1963 when they moved to Perry with United Foods Market. He and Teresa opened the Perry Sears Catalog and Appliance Store in August of 1969. They owned and operated the store until their retirement in April of 1993. He was a lifelong member of Perry Elks Lodge and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Diane Herrick of Boone, IA, Mike (Cindee) Moyer of Ankeny, IA, Tim (Teresa) Moyer of Essex, IA, Barb (Jeff) McMenamin of Madrid, IA; a special friend, Claudia Ponath; one brother, Gary (Linda) Moyer; one sister, Mary Wymore; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents; wife on February 23, 2007; one brother, Clifford Moyer; one sister, Betty McEntyer; and a son-in-law, Roger Herrick



Graveside Military Honors for Dan are planned for 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Violet Hill Cemetery. Fr. Luis Mejia will officiate. Wearing mask and social distancing is recommended.



Memorials and condolences to the family may be sent in Dan's name to Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA.



The family would like to thank the staff at VA Central Health Care for all their loving care.









