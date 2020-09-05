1/
Daniel Phillip Albaugh
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Phillip Albaugh

Kingman, AZ - (Formerly Iowa) Daniel Albaugh, age 89, went to the arms of Jesus on August 25, 2020. Born to Ray Edward Albaugh and Nancy Leola (Elliot) Albaugh on June 9, 1931 in Elkhart Iowa.

Daniel was a farmer his whole life, even in retirement he longed to be on a tractor. He worked for the ISU beef and dairy research farms, in addition to farming his own property. He moved to Arizona to get relief from Asthma, and enjoyed his desert oasis in his later years. Everyone who knew him, felt basked in the love he gave. He was always happy to see his children and grandchildren, and gave his undivided attention to them. His caring and compassion made him rich in friends throughout the USA.

Left to mourn his absence are his children, Jean (Tony) Sawyer Santa Rosa CA, Debra (Kelly) Fuller Adel IA, and Phillip Albaugh Pioneer Town CA, 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 greatgeat- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary and Daisy, and son Edward Daniel Albaugh.

No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved