Daniel Phillip Albaugh



Kingman, AZ - (Formerly Iowa) Daniel Albaugh, age 89, went to the arms of Jesus on August 25, 2020. Born to Ray Edward Albaugh and Nancy Leola (Elliot) Albaugh on June 9, 1931 in Elkhart Iowa.



Daniel was a farmer his whole life, even in retirement he longed to be on a tractor. He worked for the ISU beef and dairy research farms, in addition to farming his own property. He moved to Arizona to get relief from Asthma, and enjoyed his desert oasis in his later years. Everyone who knew him, felt basked in the love he gave. He was always happy to see his children and grandchildren, and gave his undivided attention to them. His caring and compassion made him rich in friends throughout the USA.



Left to mourn his absence are his children, Jean (Tony) Sawyer Santa Rosa CA, Debra (Kelly) Fuller Adel IA, and Phillip Albaugh Pioneer Town CA, 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 greatgeat- grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary and Daisy, and son Edward Daniel Albaugh.



No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store