Daniel Richard Riebhoff
Indianola - Daniel (Dan) Richard Riebhoff, of Indianola, IA, passed away Monday, April 27th, 2020. Dan is survived by his wife, Cheri Riebhoff; children, Jon (Katy) Riebhoff, Cody Riebhoff, and Rachel Riebhoff, his mother, Barbara (Spanky) Riebhoff, siblings Madonna (Paul) Heller of Random Lake, WI; Mike (Lisa) Riebhoff of Melcher, IA; Monte (Kaylene) Riebhoff of Audubon, IA; half-sibling, Debbie Karns-Harker of Alaska, and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved him very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Riebhoff.
Dan was born July 18th, 1963 in Des Moines, IA. Dan grew up in Lacona, IA and graduated from Southeast Warren High School in 1981. He then graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute in Des Moines, IA. Dan enlisted in the Air Force in 1986. Dan and Cheri were united in marriage on July 25th, 1987. In 1990, they welcomed their firstborn, Jon Michael. Shortly after, Dan was honorably discharged from the Air Force and returned his family to Indianola, IA. Dan was able to start work with Montgomery/Kone Elevator in their apprentice program. He and Cheri then welcomed Cody Owen in 1993 and Rachel Irene in 1999. The last several years of his career were spent working with Schindler Elevator and the Local 33 Union.
Information regarding services is soon to be determined and shared. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola, IA or The Iowa Bicycle Coalition in Dan's name. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 10, 2020