Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Riebhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Richard Riebhoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Richard Riebhoff Obituary
Daniel Richard Riebhoff

Indianola - Daniel (Dan) Richard Riebhoff, of Indianola, IA, passed away Monday, April 27th, 2020. Dan is survived by his wife, Cheri Riebhoff; children, Jon (Katy) Riebhoff, Cody Riebhoff, and Rachel Riebhoff, his mother, Barbara (Spanky) Riebhoff, siblings Madonna (Paul) Heller of Random Lake, WI; Mike (Lisa) Riebhoff of Melcher, IA; Monte (Kaylene) Riebhoff of Audubon, IA; half-sibling, Debbie Karns-Harker of Alaska, and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved him very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Riebhoff.

Dan was born July 18th, 1963 in Des Moines, IA. Dan grew up in Lacona, IA and graduated from Southeast Warren High School in 1981. He then graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute in Des Moines, IA. Dan enlisted in the Air Force in 1986. Dan and Cheri were united in marriage on July 25th, 1987. In 1990, they welcomed their firstborn, Jon Michael. Shortly after, Dan was honorably discharged from the Air Force and returned his family to Indianola, IA. Dan was able to start work with Montgomery/Kone Elevator in their apprentice program. He and Cheri then welcomed Cody Owen in 1993 and Rachel Irene in 1999. The last several years of his career were spent working with Schindler Elevator and the Local 33 Union.

Information regarding services is soon to be determined and shared. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola, IA or The Iowa Bicycle Coalition in Dan's name. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -