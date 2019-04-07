Services
Watson-Armstrong Funeral Homes
205 W Monroe St
Mount Ayr, IA 50854
(641) 464-3413
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Resources
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Shepherd Obituary
Daniel Shepherd

Tingley - Dan passed away Thursday, April 4 in Des Moines. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr. Open viewing will be Sunday with the family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Phylis; son Jeffrey Shepherd; daughter Robin (David) Nordhues; granddaughters Emilie and Abigail; two sisters, Judy and Dixie Shepherd; sisters-in-law Doris Weber, Sharon (Dennis) Swigart, Clenna Shepherd and extended family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019
