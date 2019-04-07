|
Daniel Shepherd
Tingley - Dan passed away Thursday, April 4 in Des Moines. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr. Open viewing will be Sunday with the family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Phylis; son Jeffrey Shepherd; daughter Robin (David) Nordhues; granddaughters Emilie and Abigail; two sisters, Judy and Dixie Shepherd; sisters-in-law Doris Weber, Sharon (Dennis) Swigart, Clenna Shepherd and extended family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019