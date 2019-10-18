Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1627 Grand Avenue
West Des Moines, IA
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1627 Grand Avenue
West Des Moines, IA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Sacred Heart Parish Center
1627 Grand Avenue
West Des Moines, IA
Daniel Teran Obituary
Daniel Teran

West Des Moines - Daniel Teran passed away on October 4, 2019, at the age of 88, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Our beloved Daniel was born in El Paso, Texas, on July 21, 1931. Soon after graduating high school, he joined the US Army from which he was honorably discharged. He graduated from barber college while waiting for a position with Norris Thermador Corporation from which he retired after 40 years. Mr. Teran spent his retirement in Iowa. Where he served as a volunteer for Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, the police department, and courts, he regularly traveled with Mercy doctors to Yucatan, Mexico, as a volunteer interpreter for patients and doctors who were providing life-saving heart surgery. He was always eager to provide any assistance when he saw a need. His caring and compassion went far beyond those who asked for help. He was a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus, and of Sacred Heart Parish.

Daniel was an avid sports fan, both as a spectator and participant throughout his life. He loved playing baseball, even to the extent of managing and participating in parades. As soon as he was eligible to join the Senior Olympics, he won many gold, silver, and bronze medals. He enjoyed the challenge, the traveling, and the comradery of his lifelong friends. He was very active in the community, exercised regularly, and was an inspiration to his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Josefina Velasquez, father Estanislao Teran, brother Ramon Melendez, and aunts Maria T. Serrano, and Trinidad T. Ramirez, sisters Maria T. Vasquez, and Elvira T. Sandoval, and nephews Aaron Daniel Wallin, and niece Maria Trinidad Komai.

Daniel is survived by Danny Reeves, his best friend of over 40 years, sister Ignacia Robertson, nieces Guadalupe Picon, Margarita Oaxaca, and Laura Wallin. Grand nephews and nieces include Joseph Picon, Anita Tennent, Jennifer Wallin, Daniella Solis, Alejandro Komai, Ricardo Komai, Carlos Benavidez, Jimmy Robertson, Johnny Robertson, and great-grand nieces and nephews Aaron Wallin, Alyson Wallin-Perez, and Steve Wallin. The Reeves and Cosner families. Many lifelong friends that he kept in touch with throughout his lifetime will miss him.

Memorial Mass will be 10 am Friday, October 25 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1627 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines), with Father Nipin Thakidipuratha, presiding. The Rosary will be prayed prior to mass at 9:30 am. A reception celebrating Daniel's life will immediately follow the mass in the Sacred Heart Parish Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
