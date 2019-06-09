|
Danielle Dee "Danne" Davis Hamilton
Danielle passed away Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019, at MercyOne Main, in Des Moines.
A time of remembrance and celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton. Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton, are entrusted with the arrangements. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow the memorial services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to TTT Iowa Chapter D; Danielle's family or to a charity of your choosing. Burial will be at Okoboji, IA, at a later date.
Danielle Dee Davis Hamilton, 79, ("Danne") was born August 29, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Marvin Ray Davis and Gladyce Lucille Radcliffe Davis. An only child, she lived with her parents in several places, including Omaha and Kansas City, and attended schools in Des Moines, where she was graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1957. Danne attended the University of Iowa, where she met the love of her life, (Carl) Porter Hamilton, from Hamburg, Iowa. She and Porter were married April 23, 1960 and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She was always proud of her role in helping Porter through dental school by working in glaucoma research at University of Iowa. After graduation from dental school, she and Porter, with their 2-year-old daughter Kristin and soon-to-be-born twins Randy and Rebecca, reported for active duty with the U.S. Navy in Portsmouth, Va. Danne enjoyed being a Navy wife, and they made many long-time friends. After two years of active duty, they moved back to Newton, Iowa, where Porter has practiced dentistry for 52 years.
Danne enjoyed devoting time to many organizations including TTT, Beta Sigma Pi, Gamma Phi Beta, Questers, Theta Chi, multiple bridge clubs, DMACC Friends of the French Chefs, Terrace Hill Foundation, and Newton YMCA Board, serving as head of the fundraising volunteers in 1976. She loved collecting and teaching antiques and especially loved her collection of vintage holiday decorations. She was a born hostess and knew how to throw a memorable party. Witty and occasionally irreverent, all who knew Danne will miss the sparkle in her smile and the twinkle in her eye.
Danne will be missed by her husband Porter, daughter Kristin Hamilton Johnson (Eric), Clive, Iowa; son Randall Hamilton (Bruce Hughes), Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Rebecca Hamilton Furlong (Michael), Leawood, Kansas; grandsons Scott Hamilton Johnson, Washington, D.C.; Matthew Carl Johnson, Iowa City, Iowa; Todd Davis Johnson, Iowa City, Iowa; Porter Dugan Furlong, Leawood, Kansas; granddaughters Caitrin Rae Furlong, Leawood, Kansas; and Sidney Danielle Furlong, Leawood, Kansas; and many for whom she was their "other mother." She is preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019