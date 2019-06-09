Services
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Newton, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle Dee Davis "Danne" Hamilton


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danielle Dee "Danne" Davis Hamilton

Newton - Danielle D. Hamilton

Danielle passed away Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019, at MercyOne Main, in Des Moines.

A time of remembrance and celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton. Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton, are entrusted with the arrangements. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow the memorial services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to TTT Iowa Chapter D; Danielle's family or to a charity of your choosing. Burial will be at Okoboji, IA, at a later date.

Danielle Dee Davis Hamilton, 79, ("Danne") was born August 29, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Marvin Ray Davis and Gladyce Lucille Radcliffe Davis. An only child, she lived with her parents in several places, including Omaha and Kansas City, and attended schools in Des Moines, where she was graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1957. Danne attended the University of Iowa, where she met the love of her life, (Carl) Porter Hamilton, from Hamburg, Iowa. She and Porter were married April 23, 1960 and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She was always proud of her role in helping Porter through dental school by working in glaucoma research at University of Iowa. After graduation from dental school, she and Porter, with their 2-year-old daughter Kristin and soon-to-be-born twins Randy and Rebecca, reported for active duty with the U.S. Navy in Portsmouth, Va. Danne enjoyed being a Navy wife, and they made many long-time friends. After two years of active duty, they moved back to Newton, Iowa, where Porter has practiced dentistry for 52 years.

Danne enjoyed devoting time to many organizations including TTT, Beta Sigma Pi, Gamma Phi Beta, Questers, Theta Chi, multiple bridge clubs, DMACC Friends of the French Chefs, Terrace Hill Foundation, and Newton YMCA Board, serving as head of the fundraising volunteers in 1976. She loved collecting and teaching antiques and especially loved her collection of vintage holiday decorations. She was a born hostess and knew how to throw a memorable party. Witty and occasionally irreverent, all who knew Danne will miss the sparkle in her smile and the twinkle in her eye.

Danne will be missed by her husband Porter, daughter Kristin Hamilton Johnson (Eric), Clive, Iowa; son Randall Hamilton (Bruce Hughes), Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Rebecca Hamilton Furlong (Michael), Leawood, Kansas; grandsons Scott Hamilton Johnson, Washington, D.C.; Matthew Carl Johnson, Iowa City, Iowa; Todd Davis Johnson, Iowa City, Iowa; Porter Dugan Furlong, Leawood, Kansas; granddaughters Caitrin Rae Furlong, Leawood, Kansas; and Sidney Danielle Furlong, Leawood, Kansas; and many for whom she was their "other mother." She is preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.pencefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now