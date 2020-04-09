|
Danny D. Reeves
West Des Moines - A retired Director of The Immigration Service, passed away on April 7th, He will be laid to rest at the Swan Cemetery at 9am on Friday April 10th, Danny served Honorably in the U S Navy and was a graduate of Drake University. Danny was beloved by all and was a roll model for His many nieces and nephews. Danny is survived by his Sister Susan Cosner, New Orleans La., Brothers David Reeves, Coos Bay, Ore, and Richard Reeves of Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020