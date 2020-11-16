Danny "Dan" Frank Campbell
Danny "Dan" Frank Campbell was born in 1945 to his loving parents Frank and Grace (DeCamp) Campbell. He left our physical earth and his wife of 52 years, Sharon (Hutzell) Campbell, on November 14, 2020. He will be missed dearly by his family: Camille, Craig, Claire, and Chelsea Wolfe; and Cameron, Kayla (Harder), Carson, Emmett, and Liam Campbell. He was truly an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
Dan was a craftsman, a tinkerer, and a problem solver, and was a guy who could fix anything. He was a kid a heart, with a keen sense of wit and a laugh that would fill the room. His crowning achievement was to build a cabin on a lake from the ground up and his dream was to have family all around him. He had the opportunity to have many joyous times with friends and family in the cabin, and his family is sure he is in heaven looking out upon a golden lake.
Dan served four years in the U.S. Navy and had many opportunities to see the world, from Alaska to Guam to the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of Vietnam.
His loss will be felt deeply, which speaks to the presence he was in his family and with his many friends.
Dan is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Hay and DeAnne Larson, brother Gary Campbell, sister-in-law Shirley Ehrhardt, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Grace Campbell, parents-in-law Glenn and LaVon Hutzell, brothers-in-law Dave Hay, Marvin Larson, and Gerry Ehrhardt, and sister-in-law Judy Campbell.
In addition, his life was blessed by wonderful lifelong friends and neighbors, including the domino buddies, Dairy Queen group, Chain Gang Bike Club, and the Zaugg field trip friends.
A family-only service is planned at West Des Moines Christian Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.wdmcc.org
Memorial contributions can be directed to West Des Moines Christian Church or Food Bank of Iowa. Condolences may be expressed atwww.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.