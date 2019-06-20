|
Danny Lee Matney (King Mat)
Altoona - 03/24/51 - 06/15/19
Danny Matney passed away at Altoona Manor surrounded by his family and friends after a 2 year long struggle with one illness after another. He fought hard like the warrior he was and never lost faith and always put on a brave face to comfort those around him.
He was born on March 24, 1951 in Peoria, Illinois and came to Des Moines when he was 2 years old. He went to Southeast Polk High School where he made many friends. After high school he started working at Napa Auto Parts on Broadway, that later became Carl Anderson. While with Carl Anderson he transferred to Omaha to accept a new position. He returned to us in 1986 as our mother became ill with breast cancer. Once back he began a career in the newspaper business, first with Press Citizen Shopper and then retiring from Des Moines Register.
He was a member of the Professional Musicians & Entertainers Club of Iowa (PMECI) where he was on the Board of Directors and served as the editor of the Echo Chamber. He enjoyed his time writing those newsletters as it was always our mother's wish for him to hold that position. He was still the editor when the club dissolved right before he became ill.
Dan was a man of many talents from being an avid author/writer, photographer, chess champion, an amazing artist, and of course the show stopper 3rd baseman of the Peons softball team be coached. He loved to tell stories of the "Peon Days" and held them close to his heart.
If you were a friend of "King Mat" you knew you had a loyal friend for life that would always have your back in a time of need. He would always be there for anyone with a helping hand, words of advice, or just listen to your troubles.
Some might say he was a legend and hero in his own time. He was my hero growing up - I always wanted to hang out with him and his friends or the Peon team. He was always there to protect me growing up. There are really no words to express the exceptional man he was to so many people. Everyone has special memories to hold close to their hearts of him. His stories, his jokes, his pranks, and most of all the love he had for so many. He could always make you smile when you were down. He was a one of a kind that no one will ever forget.
He enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons watching his beloved Green Bay Packers with his nephew, Donald Lehman, where they spent time teasing each other, especially if his Packers beat Donny's Bears. Baseball season was another favorite of his watching his New York Yankees. He loved music and playing the guitar, and of course his Iowa Hawkeyes.
He had such a special heart and loved deeply, always wanting to see people happy. He never asked for anything in return - he always said it was about giving, not receiving. He loved his stray cats, making sure they all had names, food, and shelter through all elements of the weather. He had many stories about them. As he got ill, I took over for him and can understand how he would get so attached to them.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Mary Matney, brother-in-law, Donald Lehman, Jr., both grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his sisters, Patsy Lehman and Terri (Rod) Earles; nephews, Donald Lehman III, Jay Lehman, and Ryan Earles; nieces, Marcy Lehman and Chantelle Lehman; four great-nieces and five great-nephews; and his nurse and confidant until the end, Ryan Brannen. He is also survived by his surrogate family: Keith (Diane) Ulrich, Keith Ulrich II, Johnny Ulrich, Priscilla Ulrich, Maraquita Ulrich, and Amanda Clark.
King Mat, you will forever be in our hearts and missed greatly. Until we all meet again… I love you!!
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Avon Cemetery, Des Moines.
