Danny Lee White
1949 - 2020
Danny Lee White

Waukee - Danny Lee White passed away at the age of 71 on Nov. 19, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the use of face masks, social distancing and limited capacity will be enforced; so one's patience and expedited visit during visitation hours will be appreciated. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waukee. (Face masks and social distancing required). Danny's service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.ilcwaukee.org. Committal with military honors will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

To view Danny's full obituary, leave condolences for the family or to order flowers, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
