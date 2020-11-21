Danny Lee White
Waukee - Danny Lee White passed away at the age of 71 on Nov. 19, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the use of face masks, social distancing and limited capacity will be enforced; so one's patience and expedited visit during visitation hours will be appreciated. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waukee. (Face masks and social distancing required). Danny's service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.ilcwaukee.org
. Committal with military honors will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
