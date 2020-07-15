Danny Lovell
Adair - Danny Lovell, 48, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., with family present from 1:00 - 2:00, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Burial will be in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa, at a later date.
CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
.