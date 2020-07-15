1/
Danny Lovell
Danny Lovell

Adair - Danny Lovell, 48, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., with family present from 1:00 - 2:00, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Iowa.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Burial will be in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa, at a later date.

CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.

Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
JUL
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
