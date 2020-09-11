Danny Pederson
Des Moines - Daniel Christopher "Danny" Pederson, 38, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery.
Danny was born August 8, 1982, in Des Moines to Douglas Millang and Becky Pederson. Danny loved working as a chef for many years alongside many good friends. He most recently worked at Eatery A. His biggest passion though was reading, writing, and critiquing movies. He always had a new recommendation for anyone willing to lend an ear.
Danny is survived by his parents, Doug Millang and Becky Pederson, two sisters, Amanda Schultze of Galena, IL and Sarah (Jason) Tollari of Des Moines, IA; two Nieces, Rayna Kinney and Myra Tollari, both of Des Moines, IA; a nephew, Bodhi Schultze of Glenview Springs; and his cherished cats, Miss Dewey and Bug. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Leatrice Pederson and John and Joanne Millang.
Contributions may be made to the family.
