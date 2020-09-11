1/1
Danny Pederson
1982 - 2020
Danny Pederson

Des Moines - Daniel Christopher "Danny" Pederson, 38, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery.

Danny was born August 8, 1982, in Des Moines to Douglas Millang and Becky Pederson. Danny loved working as a chef for many years alongside many good friends. He most recently worked at Eatery A. His biggest passion though was reading, writing, and critiquing movies. He always had a new recommendation for anyone willing to lend an ear.

Danny is survived by his parents, Doug Millang and Becky Pederson, two sisters, Amanda Schultze of Galena, IL and Sarah (Jason) Tollari of Des Moines, IA; two Nieces, Rayna Kinney and Myra Tollari, both of Des Moines, IA; a nephew, Bodhi Schultze of Glenview Springs; and his cherished cats, Miss Dewey and Bug. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Leatrice Pederson and John and Joanne Millang.

Contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Masonic Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memories & Condolences
