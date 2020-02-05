|
Dante Vignaroli
Des Moines - Dante Joseph Vignaroli, 75 years old, passed away at home on Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 with a funeral service directly following at 11:00 am at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale.
Dante is survived by his son, Dante and Teresa Vignaroli II; grandchildren, Elizabeth Meyer, Dante Vignaroli III, and Jacob Vignaroli; and former wife and caregiver, Sharon Vignaroli.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020