Darby Pottorff
Darby Pottorff

Des Moines - Darby Brent Pottorff, 60, passed away June 15, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.

Darby was born June 22, 1959 in Des Moines to Saline (McLeran) and Omar Pottorff. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Kirkman, Jessica (Jason) McQueen and Mindy (Mike) Anderson.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

