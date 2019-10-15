|
|
Darla Jo Fox
Grimes - Darla Jo Fox, age 55 of Grimes, passed away on Monday, October 14 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Coburn Funeral Home in Colfax. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The daughter of Lonnie Dean and Myrna Jo (Gaskins) Wright, Darla was born on November 5, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 14, 1984, she was united in marriage to William E. Fox, Jr. Darla worked at Wells Fargo in Des Moines. She loved her family and especially enjoyed the time spent with her five granddaughters. She was also an avid bowler and one of the best in the state.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bill; three sons, Joe (Denise McCullough) Fox, Josh (Carolina) Fox and Jason (Melissa) Fox; and five granddaughters, Yathziry, Makayla, Willow, Eva Jo and Ivy Sue. Also surviving are her two sisters, Deana (Kevin) Wright and Dori (Andy) Lester and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Darla in death were her parents.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019