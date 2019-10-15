Services
Coburn Funeral Home
24 W Howard Street
Colfax, IA 50054
515-674-3155
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coburn Funeral Home
24 W Howard Street
Colfax, IA 50054
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Coburn Funeral Home
24 W Howard Street
Colfax, IA 50054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darla Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darla Jo Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darla Jo Fox Obituary
Darla Jo Fox

Grimes - Darla Jo Fox, age 55 of Grimes, passed away on Monday, October 14 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Coburn Funeral Home in Colfax. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com

The daughter of Lonnie Dean and Myrna Jo (Gaskins) Wright, Darla was born on November 5, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 14, 1984, she was united in marriage to William E. Fox, Jr. Darla worked at Wells Fargo in Des Moines. She loved her family and especially enjoyed the time spent with her five granddaughters. She was also an avid bowler and one of the best in the state.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bill; three sons, Joe (Denise McCullough) Fox, Josh (Carolina) Fox and Jason (Melissa) Fox; and five granddaughters, Yathziry, Makayla, Willow, Eva Jo and Ivy Sue. Also surviving are her two sisters, Deana (Kevin) Wright and Dori (Andy) Lester and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Darla in death were her parents.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now