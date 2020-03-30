Services
Lange Funeral Home
1900 South 18th Street
Centerville, IA 52544
641-856-2000
Darla Roxanne (Billings) Moser

Centerville - Darla Roxanne (Billings) Moser, age 58, of Centerville, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Golden Age Care Center in Centerville.

She was born November 24, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Jerry and Madilyn Joyce (Perry) Billings. Darla graduated from Southeast Polk High School. She furthered her education at Indian Hills Community College in Centerville, taking courses in medical transcription and coding.

Darla enjoyed many hobbies throughout her lifetime, including sewing, crocheting, and reading. Most importantly, she cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

Left to honor her memory include her six children, Joshua (Shauna) Hites of Centerville, Iowa, Shawna (Tyler) Henry of Osceola, Iowa, Danyelle (Colter Spidle) Jackson of Osceola, Iowa, Jeremiah Moser of Blakesburg, Iowa, Veronica Moser of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Tasha Moser of Fairfield, Iowa; her mother, Joyce Billings of Centerville, Iowa; nineteen grandchildren; and a brother, Michael (Angela) Billings of Des Moines, Iowa.

Darla was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Billings; and an infant sister, Tina Louise Billings.

According to wishes, cremation has been accorded and there will be no scheduled memorial services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Moser Family, to be determined at a later date, and may be sent to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
