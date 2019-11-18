|
Darleene K. Wilhite
Des Moines, Iowa - Darleene Kesterson Wilhite, age 93, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Anchor Baptist Church (formerly known as Grandview Park Baptist Church), 1701 E. 33rd Street in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.
Darleene was born on September 9, 1926, to Hugh and Anna Kesterson. She was an active member of Grandview Park Baptist Church where she worked in the office for many years. She also taught Sunday School and played the piano for the 3-year old department for 68 years. She enjoyed cooking, caring for her family, helping others and being wife to her beloved Merle for over 70 years. Darleene loved her Heavenly Father above all and was a dedicated, faithful servant. Throughout her life, she put others first and was an unwavering testimony of God's love and faithfulness even through the trials of seeing all three of her children called to Heaven before her.
Darleene is survived by her husband, Merle; brother-in-law, Don; grandchildren, Amber (Donnie) Kline, Isaac (Montana) Pilcher, Caleb Pilcher; great-grandchildren, Myles, Treyvan, Sage, Nash, Primrose, Emery; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Darleene was preceded in death by her daughters, Vickie McDaniel and Jenni Pilcher; her son, Johnny; parents, Hugh and Anna Kesterson; brothers, Norman, Steve, Robert; sisters, Martha Harban and Karole Burt.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019