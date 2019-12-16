Services
Darlene Campbell

Darlene Campbell Obituary
Darlene Campbell

Ankeny - Darlene Campbell, age 95 of Ankeny, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ankeny Baptist Church in Ankeny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Ankeny Baptist Church or Urbandale Baptist Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Darlene Campbell was born in Saunders County, NE. She was a graduate of Drake University. She was united in marriage to Wilford Campbell at First Baptist church in Perry, IA. She taught at North Polk as an Elementary Music Teacher.

In death she rejoins her husband and her parents.

Left to cherish Darlene's memory are her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
